Laura Covey Thomas, 81 of Finksburg passed away on October 1, 2019 at her daughter's home. Born September 3, 1938 in Leesburg, VA to the late Pearl Finley Covey and Ida Laura Covey (nee Rhoton). She was the wife of 56 years to John Rey Thomas. Laura worked for a local bank for 29 years, and was a volunteer for the Auxiliary to the Gamber & Community Fire Co. She loved traveling and shopping and was always ready for an adventure. Besides her husband she is survived by her devoted daughter and son-in-law Juanita R Thomas Popien and Victor Popien; loving granddaughter Victoria "TP" Popien Thompson, (Joshua); cherished great-grandchildren Hunter "BooBoo", Trinity "Baby Sky", Amelia "Ya Ya" and Ethan; brothers Floyd, Donald and Norman Covey and dear friend Linda Wright. Also survived by other loving family and friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday 2-4pm & 6-8pm at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home & Monument Company, 6028 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, MD 21784, where a funeral service will be held on Monday 11am. Interment in Lakeview Memorial Park.
Published in Carroll County Times from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019