Laurel "Laurie" McIntire Penn, 61, of New Windsor, Maryland, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, April 3, 2020 after a long journey, courageously battling breast cancer. Born August 5, 1958 in Westminster, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late T. Bryan McIntire and Carole (Wood) McIntire. She was the loving and devoted wife of 38 years to David W. Penn. Laurie worked for McDaniel College in Westminster. She was an active member of St. Luke's (Winters) Lutheran Church in New Windsor where she served as a Sunday School teacher and as a member of the church council. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her beautiful smile and free spirit. Those who will carry on her legacy are her husband Dave, and daughters Jennifer Penn-Feliciano and husband José, Joanna Penn Grimes and husband Andrew, Jessica Penn, Erica and husband Mike Lavdanski. Her true joy was her grandchildren: Dahon, Elysia, Arianna, Tori, and A.J. who knew her as the "best Nana in the world." Also surviving are sisters Lee McIntire Sachs, Carole Leslie McIntire, Lynnette McIntire Hansel, and Lisa Digges McIntire and families. A Celebration of Laurie's life will be planned for a later date. In keeping with her giving spirit, Laurie donated her body to science and research. Memorial contributions may be made in Laurie's name to Carroll Hospice (https://www.carrollhospice.org/make-a-gift) and the Helping Up Mission (https://givingengine.helpingupmission.org/for/ybehbj/info/DTT1). Arrangements have been entrusted to the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 6, 2020