Laurie A. Johnson, age 56, of Union Bridge, died Monday, March 23, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital after an extended illness, to take a "closer walk with thee". Born August 8, 1963 in Carroll County, she was the daughter of Irvin P. Johnson and Carol A. Toms Divel, and the step daughter of Elizabeth Johnson and the late Herbert Divel Sr. Laurie is also survived by her beloved son, Jason Lee Manning; brother, John D. Johnson Sr.; sister, Dawn Carns and husband Chuckie; nephews, John D. Jr., Robert P. and Aaron L. Johnson; nieces, Sarah M.E. Morris and Kasey R. and Hannah R. Carns; step brothers, step sisters, many cousins and blessed friends. She was a 1981 graduate of Linganore High School. She retired as an RN from Carroll County Health Department and had previously worked at Springfield Hospital Center. She served as a parish nurse for 3 years and loved serving her family, church and community. She especially loved music. She was baptized and confirmed at Linganore United Methodist Church and was a member of Locust Grove Church of the Brethren. Laurie wants you to remember to love one another, to promote God and family and to be thankful for every day, for these are gifts from God. Visitation and graveside services in Linganore Cemetery will be private. The family will announce a memorial service for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mission of Mercy, Faith House or Frederick Rescue Mission. Leave a message or memory on her "tribute wall" at

