Lavena L. "Beaner" Basler, 92, of Westminster passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore. Born May 17,1927 on the family farm on Leisters Church Road, Westminster, she was the daughter of the late George A. Leister, Jr and Jennie Rill Leister. She was the wife of Milton C. Basler, Jr., who preceded her on March 23, 1995. Beaner graduated from Westminster High School in 1944. She retired from Random House where she was employed for 23 years as a clerical worker. After the death of her husband she worked in sales, part time at T.W. Mather Department store, until it's closing. She then worked part time at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel doing clerical work until May 2008. She was a lifetime member of St. John's (Leisters) Lutheran Church, and was a member of the Sunshine Circle, Christian Singles group and served on various committees. Beaner was also a member of the Random House Alumni Club. She volunteered in the media center at Hampstead Elementary School and North Carroll High School for several years. Beaner enjoyed her home in Cambridge, MD, spending time with friends, family, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling with her many friends and visiting family in Florida. Surviving are daughters Marsha Herbert and companion Jimmy Coles, Brenda Walker and husband Kevin, and Teresa McCulloh and husband Joe, all of Westminster; a brother Ronald L. Leister and spouse Carolyn; grandchildren Jessica Herbert Schindler and husband Dan of Hampstead, Jenna Walker Register and husband Bryan Register of Philadelphia, PA, Jon Basler Walker and wife Hannah of Baltimore, Joshua Nelson McCulloh, Joey Milton McCulloh and fiancée Danielle Jones, all of Westminster; and great-grandchildren Abigail Schindler, Caroline Schindler, William Register, Thomas Register and J. Theodore Register; sister-in-law Mabel Basler Babcock of Marriottsville; and also many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sister Betty Peregoy Danner; son-in-law Thomas Herbert; sister-in-law Thelma Basler Bragdon and brothers-in-law Dr. Richard A. Bragdon and Harold J. Babcock. After completion of working part time and being treated with love and respect she always considered Pritts Funeral Home's owner and staff as her extended family. The family will receive friends, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm & 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Funeral service to celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday, June 5th at 11:00 am at St. John's (Leisters) Lutheran Church, 827 Leisters Church Rd, Westminster, where the family will also receive friends from 10 am until the start of the service. Her pastor, Rev. Kristin Dubsky will be officiating. Interment to follow in St. John's (Leisters) Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Beaner's name to St. John's Lutheran Church, 827 Leister's Church Road, Westminster, MD 21157.

