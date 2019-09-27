Lavina "Nina" Mae Martin, 93, of Hampstead, MD, passed peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at her son's home. Born on December 19, 1925 in Hampstead she was the daughter of the late William M. and Hollis Mae Taylor Seipp. Twice married, she was the wife of the late Roland L. Hann and the late Sterling E. Martin. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a tool assembler for Black & Decker. Nina also enjoyed working in her flowerbeds and going to the beach. Nina is survived by her children: Darryl Hann of Manchester, MD and Lynne Treherne of North Carolina. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son: Dennis Hann and siblings: William and Mary Seipp. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 27, from 6-8 pm and Saturday, September 28, from 9 am until the time of funeral service at 10 am at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102. Interment to follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nina's name may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 27, 2019