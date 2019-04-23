Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Holland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence "Larry" Paul Holland, 65, beloved husband and father, passed from this life on April 20, 2019, after a battle with cancer. He entered this world on April 14, 1954, in Toledo, OH, born to William and Thelma Holland.He is survived by his wife, Virginia (Ginger White); mother, Thelma of Westminster, MD; daughters, Rachel, Sophie and Mary, all at home; sons, Travis (Cherie), Dalton, Alex (Zuheidy), and Levi (Shelby); two grandchildren; brothers, Joe of Hamilton, MT, and Bill of Westminster, MD; sisters, Ann Yingling and Renee Eckard, of Westminster, MD; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.He was preceded in death by his father, William and his brother, Ted.Larry graduated from Westminster High School and spent most of his working career in newspaper printing. He was formerly employed at Carroll County Times in Westminster, MD. He completed his first year at Tarrant County College in 2018. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and attended the Azle Ward.He served as a Cub Scout leader and taught Sunday school in the primary program. He enjoyed viewing all kinds of auto racing.The family will receive friends at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1010 Timberoaks Dr., Azle, TX, from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, with funeral service following at 11 a.m. at the church.Interment will be at Ash Creek Cemetery, South Stewart St., Azle, Tx.

