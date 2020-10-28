1/1
Lawrence Mauck
1923 - 2020
Lawrence C. "Johnny" Mauck, 96, of Westminster, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Westminster Ridge. Born December 20, 1923 in Brunswick, MD he was the son of the late Eva Whiggington and Robert Piercy. He was the husband of the late Andrea L. Mauck. He retired from BGE as an Electrical Engineer. He served in the Navy during World War II. He was a mason, an avid golfer and sports fan. He is survived by sons and daughters-in-law John L. and Deborah Lynn Mauck of Woodlawn, Michael R. and Susan Mauck of Burtonsville, daughter and son-in-law Karen and Edward Henry of Westminster and a brother Jack Mauck of Silver Spring. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter Jacquelyn O'Leary. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered in his name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net.



Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
OCT
30
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
(410) 848 -7575
