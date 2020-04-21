Lawrence Alonzo Nokes, Jr., affectedly known as "Jr" to friends and family, departed this life on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Dove House in Westminster, Maryland. Lawrence was born November 14, 1950 in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the oldest son of the late Alonzo Lawrence and Helen Clark Nokes. Lawrence graduated from Francis Scott Key High School in Union Bridge, Maryland where he played as a varsity basketball star. He was one of the first African American students in the high school marching band and Westminster Startlight Marching Band. After high school, he went on to attend Bowie State College and Hagerstown Community College. He worked at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Mt. Airy, MD. He was married to Minnette Chase Nokes (who preceded him in death by 7 days on April 7, 2020) on December 20, 1996. Lawrence leaves to cherish his memory sisters: Ms. Barbara Smith, Union Bridge, Maryland; Ms. Joyce Ann Jackson, Taneytown, Maryland; Ms. Trudy Hurd, Frederick, Maryland; and Ms. Beverly Nokes, Gaithersburg, Maryland; daughter: Mrs. Veronica Johnson, step daughters: Carrie Kelley and Chaunda Stewart; brother: Eddie Nokes (Cheryl); granddaughters: Kristen Johnson and Kristy Johnson; grandson: Jzhy Thomas; great granddaughter: Kiara Stewart; close childhood friends: Mr. Keith Roberts and Mr. Paul Jones; close cousin Adonis Clark,many special cousins, nieces and nephews throughout Maryland, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. He was predeceased in death by his wife Minnette Nokes, two sisters: Betty Clark and Delores Jones, two brothers: Manuel Hoy and Terry Nokes. A private viewing will be held at Vaughn Greene Funeral Home on Liberty Rd Wednesday April 22, 2020 12pm. Mr. Nokes will be laid to rest at 12pm on Thursday April 23, 2020 at Strawbridge United Methodist Church New Windsor, MD. A memorial service will take place at a later date where we will celebrate Lawrence Nokes life.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 21, 2020