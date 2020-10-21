Lawrence M. Przybylski, Sr., 77, of Hampstead, passed away Tuesday October 20, 2020 at his home. Born October 28, 1942 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late John F.and Marie Agnes (Winkelman) Przybylski. He was the husband of Martha M. Przybylski, his wife of 55 years. Mr. Przybylski honorably served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, where he served in the SeaBees. He had worked as an electronic specialist for the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a member of Post 200 of the American Legion in Hampstead and the VFW Post 6506 in Rosedale. He had also been a member of the Hampstead Rotary Club. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his son and daughter-in-law, Larry M. Przybylski, Jr. and Sandy Przybylski, and grandson, Tyler Przybylski, all of Hampstead; brothers, John W. Przybylski of Bonneauville, PA and Joseph E. Przybylski of Allentown, PA. He was predeceased by a sister, Marlene A. Meyer. The family will receive friends Friday, October 23, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Eline Funeral Home, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, with Pastor Andy Carr officiating. Inurnment will be in Hampstead Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Carroll County Humane Society, Inc., 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158.



