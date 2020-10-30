Lawrence T Jones, 68, of Taneytown, Md., raised in North Versailles (Bevan Rd.), passed away on Tuesday October 27, 2020. He was born on Sunday March 16, 1952 in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Robert and Ruth (Pepple) Jones. Lawrence was a Tool and Die maker and car salesman for many years in the Hanover, Pa. area. He is survived by his beloved wife of 15 years, Laurie (Barnes) Jones; his daughter Christina Lea Miller of Hanover; his son Lawrence Jones (Qin) of Chantilly, Va. and his two great grandchildren, Ashley and Sydney DeLong of Hanover. Lawrence is also survived by his brothers John R. Jones (Nancy) of Apollo and Robert W Jones (Deborah) of Mt. Pleasant. Friends will be recieved on Friday, October 30, from 4-7 pm. in the C. Richard McCauley Funeral Home Inc. 101 S 4th St. Youngwood. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time, so please limit your visit out of respect for others. Masks must be worn, and social distancing must be maintained. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, October 31, at 11 am. in the Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.



