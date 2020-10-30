1/1
Lawrence T. Jones
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence T Jones, 68, of Taneytown, Md., raised in North Versailles (Bevan Rd.), passed away on Tuesday October 27, 2020. He was born on Sunday March 16, 1952 in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Robert and Ruth (Pepple) Jones. Lawrence was a Tool and Die maker and car salesman for many years in the Hanover, Pa. area. He is survived by his beloved wife of 15 years, Laurie (Barnes) Jones; his daughter Christina Lea Miller of Hanover; his son Lawrence Jones (Qin) of Chantilly, Va. and his two great grandchildren, Ashley and Sydney DeLong of Hanover. Lawrence is also survived by his brothers John R. Jones (Nancy) of Apollo and Robert W Jones (Deborah) of Mt. Pleasant. Friends will be recieved on Friday, October 30, from 4-7 pm. in the C. Richard McCauley Funeral Home Inc. 101 S 4th St. Youngwood. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time, so please limit your visit out of respect for others. Masks must be worn, and social distancing must be maintained. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, October 31, at 11 am. in the Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Westmoreland County Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 29, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Johanna Brown
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved