Lawrence William Pickett, 69, of Sykesville, MD, died peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019 at his daughter's home in Berkeley Springs WV. He was born on June 5th, 1950 in Dickerson, MD the son of the late Shriver and Constance Pickett. Mr. Pickett was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the US Navy aboard the USS Ticonderoga. Mr. Pickett also enjoyed playing golf, fishing, gem hunting and spending time with his beloved grandchildren. The Lord has taken him home to be reunited with his parents and late wife, Debbie Mayne Pickett. Besides his parents and beloved wife, Mr. Pickett was preceded in death by his sisters, Peggy Voss, Frances Brashears, Cindy Rountrey and niece, Gaye Evans. Mr. Pickett is survived by his children, Christine McCracken (Dale) of Sykesville, MD, Michael Pickett (Nicole) of Sykesville, MD, Jason Pickett and fiance Amanda of VA and Ashley Thompson (Jacob) of Berkeley Springs, WV. Mr. Pickett is also survived by his siblings, Stephanie (Larry) Barnhart of Littlestown, PA, Victor Pickett (Lori) of Chesapeake, VA, and Billy Pickett (Amy) of Lake Charles, LA. Mr. Pickett will also live on in the special memories of his grandchildren, Courtney & Christian McCracken, Blake, Wyatt, Colton & Garrett Thompson, Lilly and by his many dear friends. The family will receive friends and family on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 2-4 PM & 6-8 PM at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). Where Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions for a Headstone can be sent to Ashley Thompson 863 Forestview Drive Berkeley Springs, WV 25411. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 3, 2019