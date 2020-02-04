Carroll County Times

Leah "Christie" Steen

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leah "Christie" Steen.
Service Information
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD
21234
(410)-665-9444
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Parkville Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Parkville Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

On February 1st 2020; Leah "Christie" Steen, of Westminster; loving wife of the late John Steen; cherished mother of John Milbury - Steen and wife Sally, James Larry Steen and wife Dianne; dear grandmother of John "Jes" and wife Jennifer, Kenneth and wife Michelle, Blythe and husband Steve; devoted great-grandmother of Mary, Sarah, Rachel and Gavin; Also survived by many loving family and friends. Family and friends will honor and celebrate Christie's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home - 8800 Harford Road, Parkville MD, on Wednesday, February 5th 2020, from 3-5PM & 7-9PM. An hour visitation will be held from 10-11AM on Thursday, prior to the service at Parkville Baptist Church. A funeral Service at 11AM. Interment to follow at Gardens of Faith.
Published in Carroll County Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.