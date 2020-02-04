On February 1st 2020; Leah "Christie" Steen, of Westminster; loving wife of the late John Steen; cherished mother of John Milbury - Steen and wife Sally, James Larry Steen and wife Dianne; dear grandmother of John "Jes" and wife Jennifer, Kenneth and wife Michelle, Blythe and husband Steve; devoted great-grandmother of Mary, Sarah, Rachel and Gavin; Also survived by many loving family and friends. Family and friends will honor and celebrate Christie's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home - 8800 Harford Road, Parkville MD, on Wednesday, February 5th 2020, from 3-5PM & 7-9PM. An hour visitation will be held from 10-11AM on Thursday, prior to the service at Parkville Baptist Church. A funeral Service at 11AM. Interment to follow at Gardens of Faith.
Published in Carroll County Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020