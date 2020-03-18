Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lena K. Blume. View Sign Service Information Hartzler Funeral Home 404 South Main Street Woodsboro , MD 21798 (301)-845-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

Lena Katherine Blume, age 103, of Keymar, died Monday, March 16, 2020 at Shepherd's Glen Assisted Living, Taneytown. Born February 24, 1917 in Frederick County, she was the daughter of the late John Henry and Daisy Florence Eyler Toms. She was the wife of the late Melvin Francis Blume, who predeceased her in 1991. Mrs. Blume was the last of her immediate family of six brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her son, Robert Toms and wife Angel of Keymar; grandchildren, Gary Toms and wife Linda of Middletown, Dan Zile and wife Bobbi Jo and Peggy Ziegler and husband Allen, all of Harpers Ferry, WV and Dawn Grossnickle and husband Bret of Union Bridge; five great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Daniel Zile. In earlier years Mrs. Blume worked as a seamstress. She was a life member of VFW Post 8806 Auxiliary, Union Bridge and Glen W. Eyler American Legion Auxiliary, Woodsboro. She was a past member of Women of the Moose, Frederick. She enjoyed sewing her own clothing, bowling, shopping, traveling, dancing and laughing. The family would like to thank the staff at Shepherd's Glen for their care and devotion this past six years. A private graveside service will be held in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick. A memorial service may be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Woodsboro American Legion Auxiliary, 101 W. Elizabeth St., Woodsboro, MD 21798 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

