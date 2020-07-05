1/1
Leon John (Lee) Ziemski Jr.
1947 - 2020
Leon (Lee) John Ziemski, Jr., 73, of Finksburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the home that he built himself, surrounded by his loving family. Born April 29, 1947 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Leon J. Ziemski, Sr., and Clara Potrzuski and stepson of the late Joseph Potrzuski. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 16 years, Debora (Higgs) Ziemski; daughter Lisa Kunert, son Lee and Donna Ziemski, daughter Kristi Ziemski, stepson Matt McCahan; sister Leona and the late James Beaudet, sister Regina and Gerald Krysiak, brother Valerian and Diane Ziemski, sister Josephine and Bert Thorne; grandchildren: Olivia, Elisabeth, Ava, Emily, Jake, and Brandon. He was predeceased by his first wife Doris Ziemski and stepdaughter Jamie McCahan. Lee was a Sergeant in the United States Army, serving in Germany during the Vietnam era. He retired from Maryland Public Television in 1994 after 25 years of service as a Video Maintenance Engineer. Following retirement, he enjoyed freelance work with Home Team Sports, Xerox and his satellite broadcast service. He was passionate about his contributions to the Heroin Kills campaign. Lee enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing racquetball, travelling, camping, gardening and was an avid Orioles and Ravens fan. The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 4 to 8pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11am. Interment will follow at Deer Park Cemetery. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 50% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home. The family welcomes friends to join them for the service via video. We use Zoom for internet video and telephone conference calling. There is no charge for you to participate. Use the link below to be connected to the event. Join from PC, Mac, iOS or android: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4034588869 In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Carroll Hospice 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. A special thank you to Carroll Hospice for enabling us to honor his wish to be at home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Carroll County Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

