Leona Denee "Lee Lee" Costley, age 56, of Hampstead, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her home following an extended illness. Born April 10, 1964 in Westminster, she was the daughter of Leon Costley Sr. of Westminster and the late Carol Francine Gibson Costley. Lee Lee was a 1983 graduate of Westminster High School. She was formerly employed as a meter maid in Westminster, worked various warehouse jobs and then as an aide with in-home care. She enjoyed hosting parties, listening to music and dancing, walking and watching game shows and soap operas. She was a strong and loving lady. Surviving, in addition to her father, are son, Kawaan Tucker and fiancé Billie Jo Malott of Hampstead; daughter, Shanea D. Tucker of Westminster; grandchildren, Zach, Heaven and Cayleigh; sisters, Tina Greene and Regina Claiborne; brothers, Leon Costley Jr. and Ronald Costley; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her former companion, George Tucker Jr. The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6 E. Broadway, Union Bridge on Friday, July 17 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limitation of visitors at any one time in the funeral home will be in effect. A graveside service and interment will be in Strawbridge Cemetery, New Windsor, Saturday, July 18 at 10:30 a.m., with Ambassador Blango Ross officiating. Anyone planning to attend and wanting to be seated is requested to bring your own lawn chair. Please give consideration to your needs due to the heat; shade is limited. A repast will follow at 82 S. Center St., Westminster, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to help defray expenses may be made to Hartzler Funeral Home, P.O. Box 249, New Windsor, MD 21776. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com
.