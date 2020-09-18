1/1
Leonard William Miller, Sr., 69, of Taneytown, MD, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Manor Care in York, PA. Born December 16, 1950 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of the late William and Evelyn (Martin) Miller. He was the devoted husband of Corinthia (Rhoten) Miller. Leonard was a life-long Carroll County farmer. He was also a School Bus Contractor with Carroll County Public Schools for 44 years. He was a member of the Carroll County Contractors' Association Board of Directors. He enjoyed being outdoors, spending time with his family and watching old westerns. He loved life on the farm. Surviving, in addition to his wife Corinthia, are his children, Mike Miller and wife Melissa of Elizabethtown, PA, Lenny Miller and wife Lisa of Taneytown, Brian Miller and wife Samantha of Union Bridge, Susie Bertier and husband Jeremy of Union Bridge; Benjamin Fitzgerald and wife Nicole of Taneytown, and Travis Fitzgerald and wife Jessie of Hanover, PA; sister, Judy Shultz and husband Dean of Gettysburg, PA; and 12 grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Keysville Union Cemetery with Pastor Darrell Davis officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Uniontown United Methodist Church, 3405 Uniontown Rd., Westminster, MD 21158. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAWFH.COM.

Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Keysville Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
