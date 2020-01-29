Leonard Richard (Shock) Hinton, 55 of Pasadena, MD died suddenly Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at his home. Born, Feb. 16, 1964 in Baltimore he was the son of Edward George and Jo Ann Pollutra Shock of Westminster, MD. Lenny worked in construction as a project estimator. He was a North Carroll High School graduate and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed camping, fishing, cooking, reading and his beloved dog, Angel. Surviving in addition to his parents are son, Joey Hinton and stepsons, Justin and Corey, fiancée, Renee and stepson, Max Montgomery, sisters, Barbara Shock Hull and husband Greg and Laura Shock Grogg and husband Sammy. He is also survived by nieces, Kailyn, Skylar, Morgan and a nephew, Logan. He was predeceased by a brother, Edward (Shock) Hinton. The family will receive friends at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8pm. Funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made toward his son's education c/o Joseph Hinton, 37 Cornell Dr., Hanover, PA 17331. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 29, 2020