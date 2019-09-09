Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy Murdock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy Charles Murdock


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leroy Charles Murdock Obituary
Leroy Charles Murdock, 83, of Union Mills, Maryland, died peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster. Born August 30, 1936 in Ticonderoga, NY he was the son of the late Irving Charles and Martha Vera (Gibbs) Murdock. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Elizabeth Anne (Fisher) Murdock. Leroy was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. He was a member of the Union Mills-Silver Run Lions Club. Leroy spent his over fifty year career around cars and was an excellent auto body mechanic. He owned and operated his own garage Murdock's Garage in Union Mills. Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Carla Miller and husband Gene of Dover, PA, Cammie Adler and husband Larry of Baltimore, John Murdock and wife Suzanne of Mechanicsville, Richard Leonard and wife Bernita of Tacoma Park, Jeanne Zeh and husband William of Frederick, and James Michael Leonard and wife Kathy of Westminster; 11 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Loris Clark and husband Leo of Schroon Lake, NY and Linda Smith of Jacksonville, FL; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Graveside services and burial will be held Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Moorehead Memorial Cemetery in Union Mills, MD with Father Ron Fisher officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Schroon Lake Historical Society, PO Box 444, Schroon Lake, NY 12870. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leroy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
Download Now