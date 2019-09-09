|
|
Leroy Charles Murdock, 83, of Union Mills, Maryland, died peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster. Born August 30, 1936 in Ticonderoga, NY he was the son of the late Irving Charles and Martha Vera (Gibbs) Murdock. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Elizabeth Anne (Fisher) Murdock. Leroy was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. He was a member of the Union Mills-Silver Run Lions Club. Leroy spent his over fifty year career around cars and was an excellent auto body mechanic. He owned and operated his own garage Murdock's Garage in Union Mills. Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Carla Miller and husband Gene of Dover, PA, Cammie Adler and husband Larry of Baltimore, John Murdock and wife Suzanne of Mechanicsville, Richard Leonard and wife Bernita of Tacoma Park, Jeanne Zeh and husband William of Frederick, and James Michael Leonard and wife Kathy of Westminster; 11 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Loris Clark and husband Leo of Schroon Lake, NY and Linda Smith of Jacksonville, FL; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Graveside services and burial will be held Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Moorehead Memorial Cemetery in Union Mills, MD with Father Ron Fisher officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Schroon Lake Historical Society, PO Box 444, Schroon Lake, NY 12870. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 9, 2019