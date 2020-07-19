Roland Leroy Coshun, 84, formerly of Keysville, MD, died peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Joseph's Place in Emmitsburg. Born April 24, 1936 in Detour, MD, he was the son of the late James and Marion (Clabaugh) Coshun. Leroy was a graduate of Elmer A. Wolf High School in Union Bridge. He was a custom stair builder at Taney Corporation in Taneytown, where he was employed for 42 years. He loved pigs and farming and looked forward each year to butchering time. After retiring, he worked on a pig farm owned by his cousin, Mike Flohr. Leroy enjoyed woodworking, attending steam shows and tractor shows, and collecting Cub Cadet lawn tractors, Griswold Cast Iron, Keen Kutter tools and toy tractors. He loved nature, and he loved his dogs. Surviving are daughter, Deb Coshun; son, Darrell Coshun, Sr.; grandchildren, Darrell "DJ" Coshun, Jr., Amanda Topper, and Marie Bolin; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by sisters, Margaret Coshun and Anna Mae Unglesbee, his brother, Edward "Ed" Coshun, and special nephew, Jim Coshun. The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Joseph's Place, which became his extended family, for the wonderful love and care they provided. The family will receive friends for visitation and viewing 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. A private graveside service will be held at Keysville Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 108 Byte Dr, Suite 103, Frederick, MD, 21702.