Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Community
915 Liberty Road
Sykesville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy Hofmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy Raymond "Roy" Hofmann


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leroy Raymond "Roy" Hofmann Obituary
Leroy "Roy" Raymond Hofmann, age 90, of Sykesville, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, with his loving family at his side. Born September 19, 1929 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late John, Sr. and Mary (VanLeeuwen) Hofmann. He was the devoted husband of 69 years of Elizabeth "Betty" Hofmann. First and foremost, Roy loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed crabbing on the Chesapeake Bay, and tending to his vegetable garden. Pops (as he was affectionately called by his family) was known for his kindness to all and his amazing quick sense of wit. Surviving in addition to his wife Betty are his adoring daughters and sons-in-law, Susan Murawski, Janet and John Kinnally, Donna and James Seamans, Mary Morrison, and Teresa Billet; 12 grandchildren, Jessica, Megan, Michael, Ryan, Sean, Brendan, Kevin, Jack, David, Lisa, Kelly, and Connor; and 9 great grandchildren, Lucas, Madison, Mason, Benjamin, Charles, Emma, Olivia, Emerson, and Augustus. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9:30am - 10:30am at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. A funeral mass will follow on Saturday at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Road, Sykesville. Interment to follow at Springfield Cemetery, Sykesville.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leroy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now