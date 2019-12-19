|
|
Leroy "Roy" Raymond Hofmann, age 90, of Sykesville, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, with his loving family at his side. Born September 19, 1929 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late John, Sr. and Mary (VanLeeuwen) Hofmann. He was the devoted husband of 69 years of Elizabeth "Betty" Hofmann. First and foremost, Roy loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed crabbing on the Chesapeake Bay, and tending to his vegetable garden. Pops (as he was affectionately called by his family) was known for his kindness to all and his amazing quick sense of wit. Surviving in addition to his wife Betty are his adoring daughters and sons-in-law, Susan Murawski, Janet and John Kinnally, Donna and James Seamans, Mary Morrison, and Teresa Billet; 12 grandchildren, Jessica, Megan, Michael, Ryan, Sean, Brendan, Kevin, Jack, David, Lisa, Kelly, and Connor; and 9 great grandchildren, Lucas, Madison, Mason, Benjamin, Charles, Emma, Olivia, Emerson, and Augustus. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9:30am - 10:30am at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. A funeral mass will follow on Saturday at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Road, Sykesville. Interment to follow at Springfield Cemetery, Sykesville.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 19, 2019