Leroy Roland Schuerholz, 83, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born September 24, 1936 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Gladys (Taylor) Schuerholz and Leroy Vincent Schuerholz. He worked in a variety of construction trades throughout his life. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church all of his adult life and enjoyed singing in the choir there. He also sang in local performances and at many weddings and funerals. Music was always his first love, and he played in many local bands in his lifetime, including the William F Myers Band, the Alesia Band, the Westminster Municipal Band and the Little German Band. For many years he served the community by playing Taps at Memorial Day and Veteran's Day ceremonies. He is survived by former wife Elizabeth Szeliga; son and daughter-in-law Leroy and Kathy Schuerholz; daughter Kathy Rhoten; daughter and son-in-law Elizabeth and Leo Elmore; daughter and son-in-law Amanda and Alan Haugh; grandchildren Shannon Schaeffer, Carrie Miller, Vincent Schuerholz; and Great-grandchildren Roland and Lilia Miller, and McKenzie, Maya and Jacob Schaeffer. He was predeceased by his sister Ruth Krug. There will be a graveside service at the Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery Friday, June 19, at 11:00 A.M. The family will be having a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Smallwood, MD.



