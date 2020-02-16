|
Leslie Gail Knox, nee LaPoint, of Finksburg went to be with her Lord on February 14th at the age of 69. Gail is survived by her husband, Rodger Knox of Finksburg, son Keith and his wife Tammy and grandsons Zach and Andy Schneider, all of Finksburg, son-in-law Ronald and grandson and granddaughter RJ and Savannah Wilson, also of Finksburg and sister Joyce Miller of Grayson, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Irene LaPoint of Union, NJ and her daughter Kimberly Wilson of Finksburg. Born in Union, NJ on May 19th 1950, Gail was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to sing and listen to gospel music. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, February 18th from 6-9pm at Burrier Queen Funeral Home 1212 West Old Liberty Rd., Winfield MD 21784 (beside South Carroll High School). Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 19th at 11am at Burrier Queen with interment to follow at Lake View Memorial Park in Sykesville. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 16, 2020