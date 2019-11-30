Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lewis Miller. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Visitation 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Westminster Baptist Church 354 Crest Lane Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lewis Thomas Miller III (Tom), 81, of Westminster, died on Thursday evening, November 28, 2019 at the Dove House with his loving family by his side. Born on March 7, 1938 in Washington D.C., he was the son of the late Lewis Thomas Miller, Jr., and Ruth Hammond Miller. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Frances G. "Fran" Miller. Tom grew up in Chillum and attended school in Hyattsville, Maryland. He later graduated from Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College) class of 1959, was commissioned in ROTC one day before graduation and married Frances Giove five days later. Tom accepted a position teaching seventh grade math at Westminster Junior High School (now West Middle School) where he had student taught. After seven years Tom accepted the Vice Principal role at West Middle, retiring in June of 1993. Tom also commanded the Army Searchlight unit in Westminster after obtaining Captain status. He and his wife were charter members of the Westminster Baptist Church, where Tom served faithfully for over fifty years in many roles including Deacon, Sunday School Director and Church Treasurer. While raising three children Tom was very active in his Westminster community, partnering with the American Field Service where he and his wife Fran opened their home to exchange students from Japan and Chile while offering support to other host families. Tom had a lifelong love of music and was a member of the Carroll Choral Society and later the Carroll Singers. After retiring, Tom remained active in coordinating lunches for other retirees from West Middle School as well as assisting with weekly worship services for residents at the Westminster Nursing home. Also high on his priorities were singing in the church choir and the Carroll Community Singers. For many years Tom arranged trips to New York to see Broadway shows and enjoyed traveling the world with his wife. Tom loved living at Carroll Lutheran Village where he reunited with lifelong friend and best man, Jim Cole and his wife Judy. In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter Pam Miller and husband Randy Linville of Eldersburg, his son Greg Miller and wife Terri of Westminster, and his son Mark Miller and wife Tammy of Hampstead, eight grandchildren Corrie, Zachary, Luke, Owen, Raleigh, Nathan, Alex and Sarah, and five great grandchildren Judah, Eden, Psalm, Shepherd and Noah, brother Gerald Miller and wife Sharon of Fort Myers, FL., and sister Kathleen Paramore and husband Terry of Half Moon Bay, CA. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. Funeral Services will beheld on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Westminster Baptist Church, 354 Crest Lane Westminster, with a celebration meal to follow. Interment will be private at Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster. Contributions can be made to Westminster Baptist Church at 354 Crest Lane, Westminster, MD. 21157, or to Carroll Hospice at 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD. 21157, or to Carroll Singers.

