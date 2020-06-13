Lewis Paul Johnson Sr.
1966 - 2020
Lewis Paul Johnson, Sr., 54, of Hanover, PA, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at University of MD Hospital in Baltimore, MD. Born on February 21, 1966 in Cumberland, MD he was the son of Bonnie (Hansell) Locke of Cresaptown, MD and the late Lewis Johnson. He was the loving and devoted husband of 13 years to Lori A. (Heltibridle) Johnson. Lewis worked for the past 21 years for Lehigh Cement Company in Union Bridge as a control room operator. He always enjoyed spending time with his family and especially bowling with his sons. Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are daughter, Megan Johnson of Bayonne, NJ; sons, Lewis Paul Johnson, Jr. and Troy McKinley Green both of Hanover, PA; sisters, Kelli Kirchner of Cumberland, MD, Gwen Watts of Ft. Worth, TX, and Mari Lee of Frederick, MD; and several nieces and nepehws. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Lewis's life will be held at a later time. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll County Humane Society (https://hscarroll.org).

Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
