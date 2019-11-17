LIDIA ANN SALERNI ELSER, 82, St. Augustine, FL, formerly residing in Sarasota, FL, for over 20 years, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Bailey Family Center for Caring with her children by her side. She was born in West Chester, PA, daughter of the late Agostino and Bertha Salerni. She recently moved to St. Augustine, FL, three months ago. Lidia was an elementary school art teacher, realty administrator and homemaker. She loved art and was a talented painter. She also enjoyed gardening and antiquing. She wrote newspaper articles periodically in Maryland where she was also a member of the Historical Society. Lidia had many gifts and talents and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by two children, Steve Elser, McSherrystown, PA, and Lisa Elser, St. Augustine, FL, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, extended family and many friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David Elser, and a sister, Gilda Salerni. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in McSherrystown, PA, with Rev. Joseph Gotwalt as the celebrant. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Lidia may be made to Pennsylvania Adult & Teen Challenge, c/o Finance Department, P.O. Box 98, Rehrersburg, PA 19550. Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.stjohnsfamilyfuneralhome.com St. Johns Family Funeral Home, St. Augustine, FL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 17, 2019