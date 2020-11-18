1/1
Lila M. Coriture
1918 - 2020
Lila M. Coriture (nee Harris), age 102, of Eldersburg, MD, died on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Golden Crest Assisted Living in Westminster, MD. She was the wife of the late William M. Coriture. She was born February 22, 1918 in Copper Valley, VA, the daughter of the late George E. Harris and late Jennie Harris. She was from Ewing Township, NJ, for 60 years, a homemaker and employee of the New Jersey Department of Labor and Industry. She enjoyed crafts, needlework, gardening and cooking for her family, and was well known for her Teddy Bears. Surviving are daughter Mildred Helen Reynolds, son Walter Tom McPeak and daughter Mary Pauline Stump and husband Byron K. Stump; 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren. Private Service. Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784. Online condolences to www.burrier-queen.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
