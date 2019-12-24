Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lillie Josephine Keefer, 86, of Westminster, passed away on December 22, 2019 after struggling with Parkinson's for several years. She and her husband, Robert E. Keefer, celebrated 63 years of marriage that same day. Born on July 29, 1933 in Floyd, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Fonie Harmon and Dora Hancock. She was a member of Church of the Open Door, and even after no longer being able to attend, she remained strong in her faith. She was the business owner of Bobbi Jo Beauty Salon for 40 years, retiring in 2000. She enjoyed bowling, knitting, college basketball, especially the Maryland Terps, and she sang and was a member of the super sixties at the church. Along with her husband she is survived by daughter Bobbi Jo Keefer of Lynchburg, VA; son Todd H. Keefer of Denver, CO; grandson Quinn Keefer of Denver, CO; one sister Peggy Brown of Nashville, TN; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by five siblings Ralph Harmon, Reba Hof, Iris Thompson, Jack Harmon, and Frances Leidy. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Norris Belcher officiating. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery near Dennings. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL. 33131, or to Church of the Open Door, 550 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, MD. 21157.

Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 24, 2019

