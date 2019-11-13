Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillie Mae Geiman Foley. View Sign Service Information Ransford Funeral Home 205 West Sherman Street Caro , MI 48723 (989)-673-2175 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ransford Funeral Home 205 West Sherman Street Caro , MI 48723 View Map Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM At the Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Send Flowers Obituary

Lillie Mae Geiman Foley of Caro, Michigan passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Tuscola County medical Care Community in Caro. Lillie was born on September 2, 1930 at home in Pleasant valley, Maryland, the daughter of the late Harry and Margaret (Groft) Geiman. She graduated from Westminster High School the Class of 1947 and worked for the Carroll County government for several years before she moved to Caro, Michigan. She was united in marriage with John (Jack) Foley on August 11, 1956 and celebrated almost thirty three years of marriage until his passing on August 2, 1989. Lillie was a homemaker, seamstress for many years and provided in-home daycare. She also volunteered for reading programs at Frank E. Schall Elementary in Caro, worked as a food demonstrator at Bill's Foodland, and worked as an office assistant at Michigan Sugar Company from 1981 until her retirement in 1997. Lillie was a member of St. Christopher Parish in Caro, Red Hat Society, Knights of Columbus Women's Auxiliary Caro Council #3224 and the Card Club. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo, traveling and family celebrations. Left to cherish Lillie's memory are seven children and their spouses: eighteen grandchildren and their spouses; four step grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren with one expected in April 2020; six step great grandchildren with one expected in May 2020. She is also survived by one sister, Mary Ann Kelly of Westminster and a niece and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Lillie was preceded in death by her brother and his wife, Edward and Mildred Geiman and nephews; Dale, Richard and Brian Geiman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 14, 2019 with Rev. Jerzy Dobosz officiating. Private burial services will be held later in the day at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, in Caro, Michigan. The family will be present to receive to friends at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro on Wednesday from 4:00 pm to 8:00pm and on Thursday at the church from 10:00an until the time of the service at 11:00. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the Tuscola County Medical Care Community, Human Development Commission Adult Day Services, Thumbody Express, Knights of Columbus Women's Auxiliary Caro Council #3224 or the .

