Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Bell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Marie (Kann) Bell, 63, of Westminster, died on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Dove House. Born on May 17, 1956 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, she is survived by her husband Scott W. Bell. She was the daughter of Frieda Shumberger Kann of Gaithersburg, and the late Charles Kann, II. Linda was a technology teacher at Liberty Christian School near Randallstown. She also worked in IT Support at Carroll Community College. She enjoyed world history, genealogy, small group bible study, and teaching. She was a member of Hope Chapel in Westminster. In addition to her husband and mother she is survived by her daughter Stephanie Bell of Westminster; son Patrick Bell of Westminster; brother Charles Kann, III of Gaithersburg; sister Patricia Jordan of Arlington, TN; and two grandchildren. Private services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick. Memorial contributions can be made to Hope Chapel at PO Box 624, Westminster, MD. 21158. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

Linda Marie (Kann) Bell, 63, of Westminster, died on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Dove House. Born on May 17, 1956 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, she is survived by her husband Scott W. Bell. She was the daughter of Frieda Shumberger Kann of Gaithersburg, and the late Charles Kann, II. Linda was a technology teacher at Liberty Christian School near Randallstown. She also worked in IT Support at Carroll Community College. She enjoyed world history, genealogy, small group bible study, and teaching. She was a member of Hope Chapel in Westminster. In addition to her husband and mother she is survived by her daughter Stephanie Bell of Westminster; son Patrick Bell of Westminster; brother Charles Kann, III of Gaithersburg; sister Patricia Jordan of Arlington, TN; and two grandchildren. Private services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick. Memorial contributions can be made to Hope Chapel at PO Box 624, Westminster, MD. 21158. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster. Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close