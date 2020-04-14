Linda Marie (Kann) Bell, 63, of Westminster, died on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Dove House. Born on May 17, 1956 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, she is survived by her husband Scott W. Bell. She was the daughter of Frieda Shumberger Kann of Gaithersburg, and the late Charles Kann, II. Linda was a technology teacher at Liberty Christian School near Randallstown. She also worked in IT Support at Carroll Community College. She enjoyed world history, genealogy, small group bible study, and teaching. She was a member of Hope Chapel in Westminster. In addition to her husband and mother she is survived by her daughter Stephanie Bell of Westminster; son Patrick Bell of Westminster; brother Charles Kann, III of Gaithersburg; sister Patricia Jordan of Arlington, TN; and two grandchildren. Private services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick. Memorial contributions can be made to Hope Chapel at PO Box 624, Westminster, MD. 21158. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 14, 2020