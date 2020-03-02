Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
View Map

Linda Darlene (Price) Symes


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Darlene (Price) Symes Obituary
Linda Darlene (Price) Symes, 72, of Baltimore, Maryland, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Baltimore-Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Born on August 22, 1947 in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of Samuel Ross Price of Hampstead, MD and the late Emma Anita (Miller) Price. She was the wife of 47 years to the late John F. Symes, who predeceased her in 2015. Linda was a graduate of North Carroll High School, class of 1965. She worked for many years as a secretary at Sunset Elementary School in Pasadena. She enjoyed crocheting blankets for Project Linus, crafts, camping, bird and deer watching, and many trips to Herkimer, NY. Surviving are daughter, Stephanie N. Weber and husband Joseph of Mt. Wolf, PA; grandsons, Jamie and Joshua Weber; brother, Gary Price and wife Jean of Hampstead; sisters, Charlene Price of Westminster and Cindy Price of Baltimore; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Wednesday, March 4th from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster, MD. Burial will follow in Greenmount United Methodist Cemetery in Hampstead. Memorial contributions in Linda's name may be made to Project Linus Annapolis, MD chapter, 575 Kevins Dr., Arnold, MD 21012.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
Download Now