|
|
Linda Darlene (Price) Symes, 72, of Baltimore, Maryland, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Baltimore-Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Born on August 22, 1947 in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of Samuel Ross Price of Hampstead, MD and the late Emma Anita (Miller) Price. She was the wife of 47 years to the late John F. Symes, who predeceased her in 2015. Linda was a graduate of North Carroll High School, class of 1965. She worked for many years as a secretary at Sunset Elementary School in Pasadena. She enjoyed crocheting blankets for Project Linus, crafts, camping, bird and deer watching, and many trips to Herkimer, NY. Surviving are daughter, Stephanie N. Weber and husband Joseph of Mt. Wolf, PA; grandsons, Jamie and Joshua Weber; brother, Gary Price and wife Jean of Hampstead; sisters, Charlene Price of Westminster and Cindy Price of Baltimore; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Wednesday, March 4th from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster, MD. Burial will follow in Greenmount United Methodist Cemetery in Hampstead. Memorial contributions in Linda's name may be made to Project Linus Annapolis, MD chapter, 575 Kevins Dr., Arnold, MD 21012.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 2, 2020