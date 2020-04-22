Linda Montedonico Davis, 80, of Westminster, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Sunrise Senior Living. Born May 21, 1939 in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of the late Linda (Love) Montedonico and Joseph Montedonico. She was the beloved wife of John F. Davis. Linda retired as a manager for an Architectural Firm. She was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed traveling, camping, gardening and birds. Besides her husband, Linda is survived by children John F. Davis, III of Westminster; Mary Jane (Davis) Kemp of Denver, CO; Jeffrey S. Killion and wife Mary of Olney; and Leigh Davis of San Diego, CA; a sister Joanie Sayers of Odenton, MD and a brother Joseph Montedonico of Arizona; grandchildren Christopher Kemp, Stephanie Kemp, James Killion and wife Stefanie, Kelsey Sallah and husband Tom and Joseph Killion; brother-in-law Wilson S. Morris, M.D. and sister-in-law Leona (Morris) Ewing, M.D. She was predeceased by her former husband James W. Killion and sister Eleanor Lynch. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Carroll County Humane Society, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158 or Pilots and Paws at www.pilotsnpaws.org. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 22, 2020