Linda Fogle
1941 - 2020
Linda C. Fogle, age 79 of Winfield, MD died on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster, MD. She was the loving wife of James Fogle, Jr. She was born February 26, 1941, in Dundalk, MD the daughter of the late Pete Huskey and the late Helen Huskey (nee Cluff). Linda worked as a teacher for Baltimore County Public schools at Scotts Branch Elementary School in Randallstown, MD and enjoyed Silk Flower arranging. Surviving are Cousin Pat Murphy of Finksburg, MD; best friend Marlene Strumsky and Cousins in Virginia. Private Service and Interment Memorial contributions may be made to Winfield Community Fire Department, The Arthritis Foundation and or the Humane Society. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.

Published in Carroll County Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
