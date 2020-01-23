Linda G. Hoffa, 77, of Hampstead, MD, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at her home. Born on October 15, 1942, in Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Milton Federman and Virginia Perrington Federman. She was the beloved wife of Thomas G. Hoffa, Jr. Linda retired from the Baltimore Police Department, Communication Division 911/ Police Dispatcher. Surviving in addition to her husband is a daughter: Stacey Roth of Sykesville, MD, grandchildren: Jordan Roth of Philadelphia, PA, Connor Roth of Sykesville, MD, Skyler Roth of Hampstead, MD, brother-in-law: Thomas Lilly, sister: Lorraine Lilly of Florida, brother: James Federman of New Mexico, and nieces: Barbara Forrester of Florida and Susan Long of Eldersburg, MD. She was predeceased by a sister: Barbara Federman. In keeping with the wishes of Linda G. Hoffa, there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's name may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 23, 2020