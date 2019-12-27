Linda Gehrke passed away on December 22, 2019 at the age of 61. Beloved mother of Timothy and Christopher Gehrke. Loving sister of Beth Ann Meister (Michael) and Raymond DeVries (Sharon). Ms. Gehrke is also survived by her father, Robert Kibler, devoted friend and mother-in-law, Noelia Gehrke-Nance; nephews - Cody, Dillon and Nicholas Barnett, Benjamin Meister and Scott Achterhof; nieces - Jennifer Fry, Tina Winkelblech, Raeann DeVries, Danielle and Samantha Davis. She is predeceased by her husband of 15 years, Douglas Dean Gehrke; her mother, Donna Kibler and her sister, Sheree Barnett. Ms. Gehrke graduated from Laurel High School in 1976. She worked as a medical insurance coder in the healthcare field from the time of her graduation until 2019. She was an avid and talented seamstress, enjoyed softball, laughing with her sons and spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her. A memorial service will be held at the Laurel Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 7th at 6:00 pm.

