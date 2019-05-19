Carroll County Times Obituaries
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Linda Giles Bourne Obituary
In the early hours of May 16, 2019, Linda Giles Bourne, 58, passed away at her Woodbine, MD home beside her loving husband, Donald Ramsburg, and caring son, Donny, after a long struggle with COPD. Linda was a homemaker and a very devoted wife and mother. She loved spending time with her son and loved ones. She always brought a smile and joy to those who were around her. Linda was born in Cumberland, MD on April 4, 1961 to the late Donald Ellsworth Giles and Hilda Mae (McKenzie) Giles. She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Michael Wolford, a half-brother, Gary Giles, a half-sister Catherine Giles, and her nephew Francis Scott Giles. Surviving are her husband, Donald N. Ramsburg and son Donald C. Ramsburg; three full brothers; Donald Giles and wife Linda of Cumberland, MD, Francis Giles and wife Luann, of Frostburg, MD, Kevin Giles and wife Kathy of Frostburg, MD, Lillian Forsythe of Hagerstown, MD, Virginia Mason of Gadsden, AL; half-brothers: Eugene Wolford and wife Linda of Ohio, Tommy Giles of Ohio; and half-sister: Patricia Ann Wright of Frostburg, MD and numerous nieces and nephews. Upon her wishes, she will be cremated with no viewing and a memorial service will be held at the Frostburg Swimming Pool Pavilion on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 3-6 PM, for family and friends. Everyone is welcome to attend. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 19, 2019
