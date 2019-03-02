Linda Marie Haney, 63, of Taneytown died peacefully at her daughter's home with her family by her side on Monday, February 25, 2019 after a lengthy battle with dementia. Born October 10, 1955 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late John and Martha (Verbus) Harlow. She was the wife of the late George Lee "Pete" Haney. Linda was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker. She enjoyed watching Jeopardy, working Sudoku puzzles, fishing, crabbing, being outdoors and spending time with her family. Linda was good with words and was very proud of winning a spelling bee when in middle school. She was an avid fan of the Baltimore Ravens. Surviving are her 3 children, Angie Tasker of Taneytown, Lucy Haney and husband Victor Clabaugh of Taneytown, and Pete Haney of Westminster; sisters, Collette Kennedy and husband Michael of Edgewood, Sheila Kessler and fiancé Ernie Lemp of Salisbury, and Sylvia Kessler of Westminster; grandchildren, Kevin Haney of Taneytown, Crystal Sutherland and husband Kyle of Aston, PA, Julie Tasker and fiancé Bobby Bowman of Taneytown, and Victoria Clabaugh of Taneytown; great-grandchildren, Kevin Tasker and Ethan Sutherland; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings, John and David Harlow, and Mary Jo Fordell; sister-in-law, Susan Harlow; and son-in-law, Jim Tasker. A memorial service to celebrate Linda's life will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, MARCH 7, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday, March 7th at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to help defray final expenses may be made to the funeral home at the above address. Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary