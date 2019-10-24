Linda F. Kauffman, 75, of Hampstead, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Long View Health Care Center in Manchester. Born May 13, 1944 in Baltimore County, she was a daughter of the late George Vernon Smith and Frances Julia Sterner Smith. She was wife of Phillip E. Kauffman, her husband of 44 years. Mrs. Kauffman had worked as a clerk in the state Juvenile Service for over 30 years. She was a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Manchester. She enjoyed taking trips to Atlantic City, New Jersey. Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her sister and brother-in-law, Georgia Alice and Allen Calp of Temperanceville, Virginia, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Arbadella Louise Graft and Julia Ann Ruby. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 27 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 28 at the funeral home with her pastor, the Rev. Charles Marshall officiating. Interment will be in Hampstead Cemetery. Memorials contributions may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, 2002 Clipper Park Road Suite 110, Baltimore, MD 21211.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 24, 2019