Linda Lee Frazier, age 73, of Westminster, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at her home, following an extended illness. Born February 14, 1947 in Linwood, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Lucy Jane Wolfe Lambert. She was the wife of George A. Frazier, her husband of 55 years. Linda was a 1965 graduate of Francis Scott Key High School. She and her husband attended Beaver Dam German Baptist Church until it closed. She enjoyed traveling, visiting, spending time with her grandsons, working outdoors and her flowers. She especially enjoyed attending and participating in tractor pulls with her husband. She loved cleaning and making sure everything had its own place. Surviving, in addition to her husband, are daughter and son-in-law, Linda Lee and Dan Ritz of Union Bridge; grandsons, Hayden and Dylan Ritz; sister, Helen Waddell of Westminster; sister-in-law, Elske Frazier of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held in Pipe Creek Cemetery, near Linwood. There will be no public visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, DC/MD/VA Chapter, 30 W. Gude Dr., Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com
.