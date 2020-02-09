Linda Lee Levering, 68, of Westminster, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at her residence. Born February 6, 1951 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Marlene (Umstead) Hetzel and John L. Hetzel. She was an energetic, happy homemaker, who took pride in her home and enjoyed the little things in life with her friends and family. She is survived by sisters Arlene Wagner of Westminster; Gail Garcia of Catonsville; Angela Day of Taneytown; granddaughter Makaila Rumney and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by daughters Sherry Levering and Lynn Levering. Services and interment will be private. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 9, 2020