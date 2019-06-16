Linda Lookingbill Linda Diane Lookingbill, 72, of Taneytown, died peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born March 17, 1947 in Snydersburg, MD, she was the daughter of the late Norbert Milner Bull, Sr. and the late Dorcus Willella (Martin) Damuth. She was the wife of the late Earl Kenneth Lookingbill. Linda was employed in food services with Carroll County Public Schools for 18 years and worked at the Grace UCC Children's Learning Center, as well. She was previously employed at Gould in Finksburg and the Westminster Co-op. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church; the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company Ladies' Auxiliary since 1973; the Women of the Moose since 1979; the American Legion Auxiliary since 1980; was a life-member of Amvets Post 172. Surviving are her son, Scott Black of Taneytown; daughter, Norma Lynn (Shipley) Austin and husband Craig of Taneytown; siblings, Norbert Milner"Buddy" Bull, Jr., Lillian Bull, Richard Leroy "Dicky" Bull, and Rebecca Ellen Valianti; grandchildren, Mitchell, Brenden, Dillen and Evan Austin; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Earl, she was predeceased by her step-father, Charles William Damuth and sibling, Reaba Edna Damuth. A memorial service to celebrate Linda's life will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Linda's name may be made to the , 1004 N. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAWFH.COM. Published in Carroll County Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary