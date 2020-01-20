Linda Marie Stansbury (née DeCosmo), 69, of Westminster, MD, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Caroll Hospice Dove House. Born on July 2, 1950, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Ruth Fair DeCosmo. She was the beloved wife of the late Howard Silvan Stansbury, Jr., who passed away on February 21, 2018. Surviving her are children: David H. Stansbury and wife Beverly, Howard Silvan "Bo" Stansbury III and wife Kim, Pat Stansbury and wife Dixie, and Ruthie Wickline, 10 grandchildren, and a brother: Joseph DeCosmo, She was predeceased by siblings: Patsy Gach, and Raymond DeCosmo, and a grandson: Aaron Bell. Linda loved spending time with family, cooking, shooting trap, listening to Elvis, playing slots, going on cruises, and her beloved dog, Teddy. She truly loved hosting family gatherings and bringing everyone together. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, January 21, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, at 10:30 am. Interment to follow in Druid Ridge Cemetery, Pikesville, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Linda's memory may be made to the Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 20, 2020