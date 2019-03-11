|
Linda Marlene Rollison, 59, of Westminster, died peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at home. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Bark Hill Bible Church, 4352 Bark Hill Rd., Union Bridge. Burial will follow in Mt. View Cemetery, Union Bridge. The family will receive friends at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster on Tuesday, March 12th from 6-8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with final expenses. www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019