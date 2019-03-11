Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bark Hill Bible Church
4352 Bark Hill Rd
Union Bridge, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Bark Hill Bible Church
4352 Bark Hill Rd
Union Bridge, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Rollison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Marlene Rollison


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Marlene Rollison Obituary
Linda Marlene Rollison, 59, of Westminster, died peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at home. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Bark Hill Bible Church, 4352 Bark Hill Rd., Union Bridge. Burial will follow in Mt. View Cemetery, Union Bridge. The family will receive friends at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster on Tuesday, March 12th from 6-8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with final expenses. www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
Download Now