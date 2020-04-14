Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Rose. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Baublitz Hanson Rose, 69, of Westminster, died on April 11, 2020 at Westminster Healthcare Center. Born on March 31, 1951 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Ethel May Baublitz (nee Thompson). Linda graduated from Glen Burnie High School and later Danville Community College, earning a nursing degree. She worked as a licensed practical nurse in various roles in both Maryland and Illinois throughout her career. She is survived by her siblings Betty Morgan of Hagerstown, Ruth Ann Hopson of Silver Run, Charles Baublitz of Woodbine, and Jim Baublitz of Brooklyn Park; her daughters Debra Norris and Veronica Jensen, both of Hanover PA, and their spouses Frank Norris and Erik Jensen; and her grandchildren, Gabrielle and Adam Norris, and Valentine and Soren Jensen; and many nieces and nephews. Linda was predeceased by her husbands George Hanson of Glen Burnie, and Tom Rose of Shrewsbury PA. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions in Linda's name may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association ( lbda.org ). Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster. Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

