Linda Whitfield

Linda Barrett Whitfield, 63, of Bowdon, GA, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, GA. She was the Wife of Richard French. They shared 30 years of love together. Born in Roanoke, she was the daughter of Royce Reginald Barrett and Emma Ruth Costley. She had many friends throughout her life. She is survived by her Husband Richard French; her Step Mom Judith French; Step Dad William French (Karen); brother William French (Kathy); children, Michael Watson (Jennifer) and Beverly Smith (Michael); grandchildren, William Watson, Samara Watson, Adalie Smith, and Holton Smith; brother, Randall Barrett (Angela); niece and nephew, Steven Barrett (Ginny) and Kristy Huey (James), Amanda French(Tom), Madison French (Trent). She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barbara Jane Barrett; niece, Kimba Alicia Smith; and nephew, Elton Wayne Bragg.

Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
