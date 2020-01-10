Lisa Cramer, 54, entered into rest on Friday January 3, 2020 at York Hospital. She was born November 20, 1965 in Jeannette, PA. The daughter of Mary (Gettins) Cramer of Hanover and the late Westley Cramer. Lisa worked for the Maryland State Highway Association as a procurement officer. She is also survived by two sisters Carol Little of Mars, PA, Donna Carl of Hanover, a niece Randi Watson of Pittsburgh, nephews Justin Carl of Hanover and Chad Carl of Frederick, MD. The services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York PA is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to your local SPCA or an animal shelter of your choice in Lisa's name.

