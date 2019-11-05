Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd A. Bowers. View Sign Service Information Little's Funeral Home 34 Maple Avenue Littlestown , PA 17340 (717)-359-4224 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Little's Funeral Home 34 Maple Avenue Littlestown , PA 17340 View Map Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Piney Creek Church of the Brethren Taneytown , MD View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Piney Creek Church of the Brethren Taneytown , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lloyd A. Bowers, 98, of Taneytown, died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Ruth L. (Rodkey) Bowers who died April 19, 2013 after 72 years of marriage. Born April 30, 1921 in Taneytown, Lloyd was the son of the late Rev. Birnie and Virgie (Hawk) Bowers. He was employed with Teeter Farms, Walter Crouse and for 51 years was owner/operator of the Bowers Co. in Kingsdale, PA. Lloyd is survived by his son, Thomas Bowers and wife Bonnie of Taneytown; grandchildren Kelly Bowers, Angela Topper, Billie Jo Hoffman, Scott Bowers; his nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and his cat "ANNIE". He was predeceased by his two sons, William and Toby Bowers; daughter Brenda Fogle; sister Mary Ellen Baumgardner and infant sister Buleah; and brothers Ellsworth, Monroe and Leonard Bowers. He was a member of Piney Creek Church of the Brethren, Taneytown where he sang in the men's Quartet for many years. Lloyd was a member of the Littlestown Eagles and The Pa. Builders Association. He enjoyed family cookouts, gardening and playing cards and was quite a story teller. Funeral services are Thursday, Nov 7, 11 A.M. at his church with Pastor Stan Diehl officiating. Viewing times are Wednesday, November 6, from 6-8 P.M.at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown and Thursday 10-11 A.M. at the church. Interment is in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lloyd's name may be sent to his church @ 4699 Teeter Rd., Taneytown, MD 21787

