Monsignor Lloyd Elbert Aiken Jr. (1944 - 2020)
Service Information
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
101 Church Lane
Pikesville, MD
Lying in State
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:15 PM - 10:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
65 Sacred Heart Lane
Glyndon, MD
Vigil
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
8:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
65 Sacred Heart Lane
Glyndon, MD
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
65 Sacred Heart Lane
Glyndon, MD
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
65 Sacred Heart Lane
Glyndon, MD
Obituary
Monsignor Lloyd Elbert Aiken, Jr., 75, of Magnolia, DE, and formerly of Glyndon, MD, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Stella Maris in Timonium, MD. Born on December 19, 1944, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Lloyd Elbert, Sr., and Mary Agatha Zimmer Aiken. Msgr. Aiken had ties to Sacred Heart Catholic Church from a young age, and he became the pastor of Sacred Heart in 1987. He was an integral part in the planning of the new church, which was completed in 1993. Additionally, he also took on duties at St. Charles of Borromeo Church. He served a diverse congregation and was well loved in his community. For a detailed description of his incredible life and legacy, please visit https://www.archbalt.org/monsignor-aiken-who-oversaw-transformation-of-glyndon-parish-dies-at-75/ courtesy of the Catholic Review. Msgr. Aiken will lie in state at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 101 Church Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208, on Saturday, February 15, from 9 AM when a reception of the body will take place, until 3 PM. He will then lie in state at Sacred Heart Church, 65 Sacred Heart Lane, Glyndon, MD 21071, on Sunday, February 16, from 6:15 PM with a reception of the body, until 10 PM. A Vigil Service will be celebrated at 8 PM. He will then lie in state at Sacred Heart Church on Monday, February 17, from 9:30 AM with a reception of the body, until 10:30 AM. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 am. Interment to follow in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Timonium, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Msgr. Lloyd E. Aiken Endowment Fund, c/o Sacred Heart Church, 65 Sacred Heart Lane, Glyndon, MD 21071. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 9, 2020
