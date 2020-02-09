|
|
|
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
View Map
St. Charles Borromeo Church
|
Lying in State
View Map
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:15 PM - 10:00 PM
|
Vigil
View Map
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
8:00 PM
|
Lying in State
View Map
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
|
Funeral Mass
View Map
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Monsignor Lloyd Elbert Aiken, Jr., 75, of Magnolia, DE, and formerly of Glyndon, MD, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Stella Maris in Timonium, MD. Born on December 19, 1944, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Lloyd Elbert, Sr., and Mary Agatha Zimmer Aiken. Msgr. Aiken had ties to Sacred Heart Catholic Church from a young age, and he became the pastor of Sacred Heart in 1987. He was an integral part in the planning of the new church, which was completed in 1993. Additionally, he also took on duties at St. Charles of Borromeo Church. He served a diverse congregation and was well loved in his community. For a detailed description of his incredible life and legacy, please visit https://www.archbalt.org/monsignor-aiken-who-oversaw-transformation-of-glyndon-parish-dies-at-75/ courtesy of the Catholic Review. Msgr. Aiken will lie in state at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 101 Church Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208, on Saturday, February 15, from 9 AM when a reception of the body will take place, until 3 PM. He will then lie in state at Sacred Heart Church, 65 Sacred Heart Lane, Glyndon, MD 21071, on Sunday, February 16, from 6:15 PM with a reception of the body, until 10 PM. A Vigil Service will be celebrated at 8 PM. He will then lie in state at Sacred Heart Church on Monday, February 17, from 9:30 AM with a reception of the body, until 10:30 AM. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 am. Interment to follow in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Timonium, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Msgr. Lloyd E. Aiken Endowment Fund, c/o Sacred Heart Church, 65 Sacred Heart Lane, Glyndon, MD 21071. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 9, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|