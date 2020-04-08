Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Margaret Agor Sichau. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Margaret Agor Sichau, 91, of Nottingham, MD passed away at her home on Saturday, April 4, 2020. For 60 years, Lois was the beloved wife of the late Alfred Sichau who passed away in 2010. Lois was born on July 19, 1928 in Hackensack, NJ to the late Florence Burgdahl Agor and Alonzo Agor. She was an Administrator at St. Joseph's Hospital in Towson until her retirement in 1988. Lois is survived by her 4 children; Kenneth Sichau and wife Jane of Naples, FL and Asheville, NC, Paul Sichau and wife Janet of Ocean Pines, MD, Dianne Frager and husband Kenneth of Nottingham, MD and Robert Sichau and wife Lili of Alexandria, VA. She will also be greatly missed by her 7 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and 2 nieces. While living in New Jersey, Lois served as PTA president at Westwood Middle School. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Maywood, NJ where she headed the Altar Guild and taught Sunday School for 16 years. Once in Maryland, she was president of the Ocean Pines Women's Club, was active in church affairs (Guild) and a member of the Glyndon Women's Club. She enjoyed traveling, being active in her church, spending time at the seashore and entertaining. Most of all, she always loved spending time with her family and her many friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Lois was predeceased by all of her siblings. A private Graveside Service will be held for Lois at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Residents Assistance Fund at Carroll Lutheran Village, 300 St. Luke's Circle, Westminster, MD 21158. Cremation arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster. Online condolences may be offered to the family at

