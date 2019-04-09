Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Meli. View Sign

Lois Kathleen Meli, "Mom-Mom", 73, of Hampstead, lost her courageous 3 year battle with pancreatic cancer on Sunday April 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born January 30, 1946 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Dorsey) Strickland. She was the beloved wife of Louis R. Meli, Sr. her husband of 53 years.The thing she enjoyed most in life was spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren. Her Catholic faith was also very important to her.Surviving in addition to her husband, are her sister, Joan Strickland of Manchester; daughters, Gina Smith and husband Steve of Hampstead and Stacey McMahon and partner Tommy Hayes of Hampstead; son, Lou Meli, Jr. and wife Amy of Seven Valleys, PA; grandsons, Tyler Meli, Colin Smith and girlfriend Lauren Griffith, Jake Meli; granddaughters, Macy Smith, Ally McMahon and Katelyn Meli.The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 11, 2019, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Eline Funeral Home, 934 S. Main Street, Hampstead, MD. A Requiem Mass will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, 10:00 am at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 2930 Hanover Pike, Manchester with Rev. Michael Roach officiating. Interment will be in Hampstead Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network,

Lois Kathleen Meli, "Mom-Mom", 73, of Hampstead, lost her courageous 3 year battle with pancreatic cancer on Sunday April 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born January 30, 1946 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Dorsey) Strickland. She was the beloved wife of Louis R. Meli, Sr. her husband of 53 years.The thing she enjoyed most in life was spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren. Her Catholic faith was also very important to her.Surviving in addition to her husband, are her sister, Joan Strickland of Manchester; daughters, Gina Smith and husband Steve of Hampstead and Stacey McMahon and partner Tommy Hayes of Hampstead; son, Lou Meli, Jr. and wife Amy of Seven Valleys, PA; grandsons, Tyler Meli, Colin Smith and girlfriend Lauren Griffith, Jake Meli; granddaughters, Macy Smith, Ally McMahon and Katelyn Meli.The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 11, 2019, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Eline Funeral Home, 934 S. Main Street, Hampstead, MD. A Requiem Mass will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, 10:00 am at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 2930 Hanover Pike, Manchester with Rev. Michael Roach officiating. Interment will be in Hampstead Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org Funeral Home Eline Funeral Home

934 S Main St

Hampstead , MD 21074

410-239-8163 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close