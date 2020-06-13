On Thursday, June 11, 2020, Lola T. "RaRa" Cupp (nee Keith) passed away at Carroll Hospital Center. She was born August 11, 1934 in Maryland, she lived in Taylorsville, MD. She was the daughter of the late Lewis Keith and the late Elsa Keith (nee Pfeiffer). She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Emory Cupp. She is also survived by her daughter Lynda Arnold of Taylorsville, daughter Bonnie Petro and her husband Karl of Westminster, son Troy Waddell and wife Lori of Hanover, PA. Also survived by her grandchildren Christopher Arnold (Tracy), Keri Gaigalas (Tommy), KP (Sally) and Nathan Tillman, Great-grandchildren Brandi, Cody, and Caroline; and brother David Keith of Port Charlotte, FL; predeceased by son-in-law Richard Arnold. She loved her animals especially her cat Bandit and doing genealogy. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 11:00 -12:00 Noon at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1212 West Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784; where the funeral service will be at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home (Face masks are required and social distancing must be observed) Interment Taylorsville U.M. Church Cemetery in Taylorsville, MD Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences to www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 13, 2020.